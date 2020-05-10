June 30, 1940 - May 1, 2020 John Burton Rosheck, 79, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Marietta, GA. Born June 30, 1940, in South Bend, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold B. and Dorothy M. (Meyerhoefer) Rosheck; brother, Thomas H. Rosheck; and stepson, Roberto Duncan. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Yvonne Duncan; her daughter, Cynthia Duncan; and her grandchildren, Alize Duncan and Ava Duncan. A beloved father, he is survived by his children, John Rosheck and Julie Malott (Patrick Malott); granddaughter, Kaelynn Malott; and daughter, Rachel Rosheck Dunlap (Eric Turner). John grew up on the south side of South Bend, IN. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, he attended the University of Notre Dame, where he received a bachelor's degree. Some years later he attended Indiana University at South Bend. He worked briefly at Studebaker, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was honorably discharged. Following discharge, he held a long and very successful advertising career where his quick wit and creativity served him well in his chosen field. After his children, one of John's great joys in life was automobile racing, which was made tangible by the purchase of a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350. After many years of ownership, he fully restored the car and showed it in the mid-1980s. He was an avid, lifelong model builder and was an early adopter of radio-controlled models, meticulously crafting scale models of warships and airplanes. Slot car racing was a natural bridge between his love of racing and modeling. Over the years he designed and built several tracks as well as a huge number of cars. He was also a World War II history buff demonstrated by his vast collection of books on the subject. In 2011, John relocated to Granite Falls, NC, to marry his wife, Yvonne. Together, they happily shared a life full of love and companionship both in their marriage and within the community. He attended First Baptist Church, where he rededicated his faith and was baptized. This peaceful period of his life proved to be incredibly precious and heart opening for him. Memorial services will be held in both South Bend, IN. and Granite Falls, NC. Dates for which will be set at a later date. Marietta Funeral Home and Crematory of Marietta, Ga. www.mariettafuneralhome.org
