Charles B. Rogers Sr. MAIDEN Charles Baxter Rogers Sr., 81, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends at the church, Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burke Mortuary of Maiden is serving the Rogers family.

