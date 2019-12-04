HICKORY Sandra "Sandy" Winters Rogers, 68, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her residence. Born March 28, 1951, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late James Artemus Winters and Ruby Lee Little Winters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Penny Lutz and Scottie Winters. Sandy worked for Sample House for 20 years, and loved the outdoors. She took great pride in her yardwork and enjoyed mowing the lawn but, her true joy and love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Russell Rogers Sr. of the home; children, Carol Camp and husband, Brian Younce, Russell Rogers Jr., Chris Rogers and wife, Kimberly, Wendy Bruno and husband, Joseph, and Todd Rogers, all of Hickory; sister, Janice Eckard and husband, Eddie, of Hickory; three sisters-in-law, Dixie Mae Fowler of Hickory, Brenda McGinnis and Cindy Pennell, both of Lenoir; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Rogers of Hickory; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends this evening (Wednesday, Dec. 4), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Sandra "Sandy" Rogers and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.