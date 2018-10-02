CONOVER Marilyn Maxine Rogers, 78, of Conover, died Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Brian Center, Lincolnton. Born Oct. 26, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Eubert Little and Viola Jolly Little. She was employed in the furniture industry most of her life. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and was crazy about her grandchildren. She is survived by three sons, Rick Rogers and wife, Lisa, of Newton, Mark Rogers and wife, Carole, of Taylorsville, and Jim Rogers of Conover; two sisters, Bonnie Starnes of Hickory and Linda Edwards and husband, Paul, of Conover; a brother, Darrell Little and wife, Linda, of Conover; three grandchildren, Jessica, Rickie Lynn and Dustin; and three stepgrandchildren, Josh, Landa and Victoria. A brother, Leonard Little, preceded her in death. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Graudin and Lay Minister Eric Hauss officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Rogers family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
We are so sorry for your loss.The family of Marilyn will be in our prayers at this difficult time.
Love and prayers
Bruce&Connie Kirby
