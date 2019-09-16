NEWTON George Franklin Rockett Jr., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Specialty/Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro after months of declining health stemming from a fall in early May. George was born April 21, 1954, to the late George Franklin Rockett, Sr. and Naomi "Bea" Horne Rockett of Newton, where he remained a lifelong resident. George was a lifelong member of Trinity Reformed U.C.C. in Conover and was a member of the Chancel Choir for several years. He was a familiar face in Newton during his working years with a variety of jobs there. The job he enjoyed most was the collections department at Peoples Bank. He is survived by his aunts, Mary Rockett Crump, Joan Rockett Saine, Revonda Bowman Rockett; lifelong friend, Janice Guthrie; and many cousins. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at Burke Mortuary in Newon from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Rockett family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY