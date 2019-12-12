VALDESE Mr. William Reed Robinson, 87, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Robinson family.