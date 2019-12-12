VALDESE Mr. William Reed Robinson, 87, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Robinson family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.
Seasoned Hardwood Large load on full sized truck $125.00, 2 ton dump load $550.00. Green wood available cut to your length, split & delivered. Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801 21ST AVE. NE HICKORY, NC 28601 USA