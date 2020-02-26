February 4, 1927 - February 24, 2020 Mary Lou Icenhour Robinson, 93, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Brian Center in Hickory. Born Feb. 4, 1927, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Katherine Frye Icenhour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Pop" Robinson; daughter, Marsha Lynn Teague Pope; son, Melvin Gene Teague; and great-grandchild. She is survived by a daughter, Mona Darlene Brown and husband, Donald, of Hickory; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr., NW, Hickory, NC 28601 www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Feb 27
Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Feb 27
cemetery
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:30AM
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
