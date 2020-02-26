February 4, 1927 - February 24, 2020 Mary Lou Icenhour Robinson, 93, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Brian Center in Hickory. Born Feb. 4, 1927, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Katherine Frye Icenhour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Pop" Robinson; daughter, Marsha Lynn Teague Pope; son, Melvin Gene Teague; and great-grandchild. She is survived by a daughter, Mona Darlene Brown and husband, Donald, of Hickory; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. Dr., NW, Hickory, NC 28601 www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
11:00AM
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
11:30AM
3320 9th Ave. Dr. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL