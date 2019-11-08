Evelyne Burch Robinson HICKORY Evelyne Burch Robinson, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.