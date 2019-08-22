DURHAM Marie Burns Robeson, 87, of Durham, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Croasdaile Village Retirement Community in Durham. Born in Hickory, Mrs. Robeson was the daughter of the late Edgar Leroy Burns and Edna White Burns. Mrs. Robeson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Isley Robeson. She is survived by a son, Robert Robeson and wife, Marsha; a daughter, Lu Robeson and husband, Patrick Dowdee; and grandchildren, Kathleen Elizabeth Robeson, Kelly Christine Robeson, Hannah Marie Slater and Sean Robert Slater. Mrs. Robeson went to Charlotte Memorial Nursing School and completed her Nursing Education degree at Duke University. She taught over one hundred nurses while she was a nursing instructor at Watts School of Nursing. Mrs. Robeson began working in Nursing Administration as the assistant director of Nursing at Watts Hospital, and at her retirement, she was the vice president of Nursing at Durham Regional Hospital. She also served as the president of the N.C. Board of Nursing during the 1990s. Mrs. Robeson was always an avid supporter of nurses and healthcare education. Mrs. Robeson was particularly proud of being a Duke University alumni; and always supportive of Duke intercollegiate athletics. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wes Neal officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 23, from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 806 Clarendon St., Durham, NC 27705. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
