Walter Earl "Walt" Robertson Jr., 84, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, surrounded by his family. Walt was born in 1935, in Anderson, S.C. He was the son of the late Earle and Dorothy Robertson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Hall. After serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict, he graduated from Clemson University in 1963, and worked as an Electrical Engineer for the General Electric Company. First for GE, NASA, in southern Mississippi, testing the Saturn V rockets that went to the moon and later at the GE transformer plant in Hickory, designing production control systems that he helped install in GE plants around the world. Walt retired from General Electric after 30 plus years of service. Walt was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany for 47 years. In his retirement, Walt became a full-time farmer, gardening and raising cows and horses. He was a life-long outdoorsman and always accompanied by one of many trusted dogs. He and his wife, Zoe, loved training and showing horses. Walt is survived by his wife, Zoe Robertson; sister, Betsy (Bill) Harrison; son from his first marriage to Marlene, Robby (Kelly) Robertson; daughter, Sabrina (Trey) Robinson and their children, Carter and Anna. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m., at the Old Silverbrook Cemetery in Anderson, S.C. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, P.O. Box 270, Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
