Frank "Butler" Roberts Jr. HICKORY On April 4, 1947, in Cleveland County, Frank "Butler" Roberts Jr. was born, in this world, to the late Frank Roberts Sr., and Carrie "CT" Thomas Roberts. Frank (or) "Butler" depending on how you knew him) was a loving and faithful husband, wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle. He attended Newbold High School, Central High School, Catawba, Burke, and Caldwell Community Colleges. He was a retired Catawba County Deputy Sherriff and also served on the Newton, Police Department. He was a member of the North Carolina Sherriff's Association. In the 1980's, Frank organized The Straight UP Boys Club, to enhance the quality of life for young boys in the community. On another note, he was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Frank departed this life Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, after an extended illness at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was a member of Morningstar First Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated member until his illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Roberts; and one sister, Ella Mae Roberts. Frank leaves to cherish his love and memory his wife of 43 years, Beunice "Bootsie" Rice Roberts; two daughters, Joan Makerson and husband, Anthony, of Cornelius, Shanae C. Roberts of Newton; one son, Bernard A. Coulter and wife, Terrill, of Conover; four grandsons, Anthony Makerson Jr, "AJ", Gabriel Davis, Xavion Coulter, and Amari Coulter; granddog, Sushee; one brother, R.B. Roberts and wife, Marry Ann, of Lincolnton; two sisters, Lucille Clemons of Maiden, Shirley Coulter and husband, Albert, of Newton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins God children sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law and many other relatives and friends; along with his ex-wife, Yvonne Robinson Roberts, mother of Joan; and a special recognition to his Certified Nursing Assistant, Tracy Brooks for her assistance, love and support. Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 23, at 3 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church with the Rev. David Roberts II officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com. Allen Mitchell Funeral Homes is serving the family of Frank Roberts Jr.
