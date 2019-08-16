HICKORY Mrs. Fannie Smith Roberts, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

