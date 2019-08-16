HICKORY Mrs. Fannie Smith Roberts, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
