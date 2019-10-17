GRANITE FALLS Dale Junior Roberts, 60, of Granite Falls, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Guiding Light Baptist church, Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Dale Junior Roberts.