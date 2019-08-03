James Dixon "Dick" Robbins LINCOLNTON James Dixon "Dick" Robbins, 85, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation in Granite Falls. Dick was born June 17, 1934, in Caldwell County to the late Spencer Carroll Robbins and Devola Turnmire Robbins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Spencer Gerald Robbins of Clover, S.C. and Dermont Robbins of Lenoir. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Church Robbins. Dick was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Japan as a Cryptographer after the Korean War. He started his working career at ten years old as a caddy at the Lenoir Golf Course, his next job was popping corn and taking tickets, etc. at the Center Theatre in Lenoir. He graduated from Lenoir High School and enjoyed baseball in his youth. He was an avid sports fan his entire life. He retired from Bernhardt Furniture Company at 62, after working over 30 years as the IT Manager. Survivors include daughter, Susan Story and husband, Barry, of Granite Falls; son, Chris Robbins of Rutherford College; granddaughter, Elizabeth Colvin and husband, Robert, of Granite Falls; great-grandson, Ellis Colvin; brother, Dean Robbins of Grover, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Survivors also include his current wife, Barbara Robbins of Lincolnton; three stepchildren, Vonde Caden and husband, Jim, of Nashville, Joe Cherry III and wife, Alison, of Charlotte, and Lisa Cherry of Lincolnton; seven stepgrandchildren, Jordan Caden, Jimmy Caden, Joe Cherry IV and wife, Avery, Ben Cherry and wife, Megan, Barbara Brafford and husband, Thomas, Will Fox, and Robert Fox and wife, Morgan; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Lucy Fox; and a dear and devoted family friend, Tom Fox. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645 Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Robbins family.

