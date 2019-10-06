Danny Lee Roark Jr. LENOIR Danny Lee Roark Jr., 45, of Lenoir, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. No Services are planned at this time but will be announced later by Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Danny Lee Roark Jr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860