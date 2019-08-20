IRON STATION Annabelle Roark, 76, of Iron Station, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The Roark family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

