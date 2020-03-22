March 16, 2020 Mr. James "Jim" E. Roane Sr., 85, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by his children. Jim was born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla., was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School and received a BS degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. Jim retired as Printing Operations Manager of Plastic Packaging Inc. in 2000. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension where he served as the outreach ministry leader on the Vestry for three terms. He also served on the board of the Flexographic Technical Association and was an assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 68 in Jamestown. After retirement, Jim worked tirelessly in many volunteer organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Frye Medical Center, Safe Harbor Rescue, serving as President of the Hickory Soup Kitchen Board, Vice-President and Interim Director of Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM), and was instrumental in helping Dr. John Earl start what is now the CCM Health Care Center, a non-profit providing medical, dental, optical and pharmaceutical care to Catawba county residents without the means and access to these services. He was recognized as the Catawba County United Way Volunteer of the Year in the early 2000's. Jim had a bubbling sense of humor and a passion for cooking, gardening, the mountains, the beach and his sweet dog, Daisy. He was proud to brag about how he had 'outlived' all his family. His annual Christmas cookies, Super Bowl chili party and Turkey Tetrazzini will be sorely missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, L.L. "Roy" and Mabel Edwards Roane; brother, L.L. Roane Jr., and his first wife and mother of his children, Elinor Dunlap "Bootsie" Roane. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Brown Roane; sons, James E. "Ed" Roane Jr., Madison D Roane (Leeann Roane); daughter, Vaughan Roane Matucheski (Carlos Rivera); two grandsons, Samuel Thomas Matucheski and Matthew Michael Matucheski; and stepdaughter, Marci B. Tingler (Thomas Thielman). A celebration of life will be delayed until after the Covid-19 virus is under control. As Pops would say in moments of distress, "This too shall pass". Memorial contributions can be made to the CCM Health Care Center; Hickory Soup Kitchen; and/or the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hickory. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
