HICKORY James "Jimmy" Wade Ritter, 82, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Sept. 13, 1937, in Gaffney, S.C., he was the son of the late Faye Gaston. Survivors include his good friend, Joyce N. Price of Hickory; and three grandchildren, Tammy Price Hoyle, Michael Caleb Hoyle, and Sarah Grace Hoyle, all of Crouse. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at the residence of Lynn Price, from 3 to 5 p.m. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Ritter family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Winter Yard Work Pressure Washing Decks. Patios, Paved areas Single & DW Homes, etc. Max. Cleaning Height - 20 ft For a Return Call - Please Leave a Message 828-443-5352 or 604-0335