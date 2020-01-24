HICKORY James "Jimmy" Wade Ritter, 82, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Sept. 13, 1937, in Gaffney, S.C., he was the son of the late Faye Gaston. Survivors include his good friend, Joyce N. Price of Hickory; and three grandchildren, Tammy Price Hoyle, Michael Caleb Hoyle, and Sarah Grace Hoyle, all of Crouse. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at the residence of Lynn Price, from 3 to 5 p.m. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Ritter family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James (Jimmy) Ritter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.