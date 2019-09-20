HICKORY William Scott Riley, 55, of 3rd Ave., Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born Oct. 21, 1963, in Catawba County to Dyanne Gordon Riley and the late Ernest Eugene Riley. Survivors in addition to his mother include the mother of his children, Donna Riley of Hickory; two sons, Christopher Riley and Matthew Riley, both of Hickory; one stepson, Kenneth Reid of Hickory; one stepdaughter, Misty Sumner and husband, Del, of Hickory; one brother, Gene Riley and wife, Kim, of Hickory; two sisters, Kathy Frizsell and husband, Rick, of Vale, Lisa Ritchie and husband, Michael, of Hickory; and seven grandchildren. A receiving of friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Riley family.