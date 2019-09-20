HICKORY William Scott Riley, 55, of 3rd Ave., Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born Oct. 21, 1963, in Catawba County to Dyanne Gordon Riley and the late Ernest Eugene Riley. Survivors in addition to his mother include the mother of his children, Donna Riley of Hickory; two sons, Christopher Riley and Matthew Riley, both of Hickory; one stepson, Kenneth Reid of Hickory; one stepdaughter, Misty Sumner and husband, Del, of Hickory; one brother, Gene Riley and wife, Kim, of Hickory; two sisters, Kathy Frizsell and husband, Rick, of Vale, Lisa Ritchie and husband, Michael, of Hickory; and seven grandchildren. A receiving of friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Riley family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY