GRANITE FALLS Lois Greene Riggs, 90, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Caldwell County, Oct. 5, 1928, to the late Connor and Rindia Greene. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill Riggs; brothers, Vance and Doyle Greene; and sisters, Arlea Greene Hart and LaVerne G. Greene. Lois retired from Southern Bell Telephone after a 37 year career, beginning as a switchboard operator. Upon retirement, she became a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. In 1984, Lois began service as a dedicated volunteer with the Caldwell Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. With her quiet, contagious smile she served for more than 35 years. She was an inaugural member of the North Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Lois was a life-time member of Mountain Grove Church. Her passion was her family and one of her greatest joys was working in her yard and with her flowers. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheila Riggs Taylor and husband, Roger, of Conover, and their family, Roger Taylor Jr. and wife, Tammy, and their children, Morgan, Leah and Jack. She is also survived by her daughter, Sherry Riggs Modlin and husband, Monte, and grandson, Rhyne Modlin, all of Hickory; her sister, Mabel Greene Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially recognize her nephew, Rick Greene and wife, Sharon, for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at Mountain Grove Church, 2485 Connelly Springs Rd. in Granite Falls, Monday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., with Dr. Clifton Black and Pastor Jeff Burkhimer officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to North Catawba Fire and Rescue, 2064 Connelly Springs Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645, or to the Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Condolences may be sent at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Riggs family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY