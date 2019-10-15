TALORSVILLE Doris Crafton Riggs, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Catawba County, and she was the daughter of the late Everette Eugene and LeCora Marlow Crafton. Doris worked for Viewmont Hosiery Mills in Hickory for many years, before retiring as a homemaker. She was an avid gardener, loved the outdoors, her pets, listening to gospel music, and spending time in her kitchen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawson Riggs; and siblings, Boyd Crafton, Irene Shirley, Glenn Crafton, and Shuford Crafton. Survivors include her brother, Howard Crafton, of Hickory; sisters, Neva Hamby of Matthews, and Gail Kletter of Denver, N.C.; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion, Chelsea. A celebration of life service will be held today (Tuesday, Oct. 15), at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Craven officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorial.com. The Riggs family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.