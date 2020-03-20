Alice Lake Setzler Richmond, daughter of the late Nancy Martin Setzler and Dr. Edwin Lake Setzler, died Monday, March 16 2020. She is survived by daughter, Nancy R. Rose; son, Dr. William B. Richmond and his wife, Kristina Richmond; grandchildren, James Keith Rose, Mary Alice Rose, James Bradford Richmond, Jacqueline Lang Richmond and Kristina Lake Richmond; sister-in-law, Janice Setzler; brother-in-law, Bruce Richmond and his wife, Phyllis; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James B. Richmond; brother, Edwin Lake Setzler Jr. and his wife, Linda Setzler; brother, John Setzler; and son-in-law. John Keith Rose. Alice grew up living on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne College, now Lenoir-Rhyne University, in Hickory, where her father was Dean of the College, Chairman of the English Department, Registrar, Tennis Coach and from time to time Interim President. Her mother was the head librarian of the Catawba County Public Library in Hickory. Always a diligent student, Alice was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Hickory High School and salutatorian of her graduating class at Lenoir-Rhyne College, where she finished the four-year program in three years. After graduation, she taught English in Hickory for two years, saving her salary to pay for her further education. Her father was an Anglo-Saxon English scholar, as was her fraternal grandfather. Alice enrolled in the Graduate School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill to further her love of English. There she was distracted from her studies by first-year law student, Jim Richmond. They fell in love in the spring of 1956, and at midnight on New Year's Eve 1957, they became engaged. They were married June 8, 1957, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, one of the first ceremonies in the new sanctuary. Daughter, Nancy was born in Raleigh in April, 1959, and son, Bill, was born in Asheville 14 months later. When they moved to Durham, Alice enrolled in the Library School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in the Master's Degree in Library Science program, her mother's field. Upon graduation, she became the Librarian at the School of Library and Information Sciences at North Carolina Central University where she worked until her retirement 22 years later. Alice loved being a wife, mother, and especially a grandmother. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren, especially the annual family beach trips. She loved books, especially mysteries, cooking and baking, and traveling with her husband. To say she loved to play bridge is an understatement. She learned the game at an early age from her Life Master parents who played duplicate bridge competitively. Most recently, she played four or five times a week at Croasdaile Village. She was a list-maker and labeler and captured a detailed family history including the who, what, when, and where of family items and pictures. She loved spending time with her long-time Hickory friends, several of whom she'd been close with since kindergarten. Alice and Jim also developed lasting friendships with "the tennis group" who gathered together on and off the courts. Alice treasured these friendships, as well as her group of friends at Croasdaile. Alice was a devout Lutheran who served her church every place she lived. She was active in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Durham and volunteered as a receptionist in the church office once a week for many years. She supported many charitable causes and was particularly interested in adult literacy programs. She served on the Durham Literacy Center's Board and the Durham Board of the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Hickory and an associate member of the General Davie chapter in Durham. Our family is eternally grateful to the doctors who cared for mom, especially in these later years. We are especially grateful to Duke Hospice nurse, Rebecca, and CAN, Shirley, for their care this past month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not scheduling a service at this time. Memorials may be made to the Edwin L. and Nancy M. Setzler Scholarship Fund, Attn: Susan Quinn, Lenoir Rhyne University, P. O. Box 7467, Hickory, NC, www.lr.edu/give; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1200 West Cornwallis Rd., Durham, NC 27705. Cremation Society of the Carolinas www.cremationsocietync.com
