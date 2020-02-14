June 28, 1943 - February 12, 2020 Bobby Dean Richardson, 76, of Hulls Grove Church Rd., in Vale, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dale Pederson officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Mr. Richardson was born June 28, 1943, in Cleveland County, to the late Carl Harold and Ruth Louise Lail Richardson. Bob served in the National Guard. He retired after 30 years of service as a highway engineer for the NC DOT. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Stallings Richardson of the home; sister, Barbara King of Hickory; brother, Tommy Richardson of Vale; two nieces, Denise King Deal of Hickory, and Regina King of Knoxville, Tenn.; and nephew, David Richardson of Vale. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 261 Cedar Grove Church Rd., Vale, NC 28168. Warlick Funeral Home