GRANITE FALLS Mavis Ann Reid Richards, 86, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Frye Regional Hospital, after a period of declining health. Born in Caldwell County, Oct. 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William Vestal and Martha Ann Hollar Reid. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray Richards; two sisters; and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Lail and husband, Jeff, of Hickory; granddaughters, Monica Barber Dillingham and husband, James, of Asheville, and Jamie Barber Childress and husband, Cody, of Pineville; grandson, A.J. Lail of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Casey Dillingham and Kendra Clayton both of Asheville, Arbor Childress of Pineville; and great-grandson, Jayden Childress of Pineville. Mavis was a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church and was a supervisor at Trend Knits. A loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Philadelphia Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at the church, with the Rev. Diane Cline officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills City Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home
Richards, Mavis Ann Reid
To send flowers to the family of Mavis Richards, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
10:00AM-10:45AM
Philadelphia Lutheran Church
52 Pinewood Road
Granite Falls, NC 28630
52 Pinewood Road
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Guaranteed delivery before Mavis's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Philadelphia Lutheran Church
52 Pinewood Road
Granite Falls, NC 28630
52 Pinewood Road
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Guaranteed delivery before Mavis's Funeral Service begins.