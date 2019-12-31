MAIDEN Rebekka Nicole Rich, 28, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Rich family.
Rich, Rebekka
