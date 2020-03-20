February 4, 1952 - March 18, 2020 Iva Jean Starnes Rhyne, 68, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born in Catawba County Feb. 4, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Louise Rowe Starnes. Her love for children was shown in her many years of service as a private nanny to numerous families. She was much sought after for the care she gave to the children. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be deeply missed by family and many friends. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Rhyne of the home; son, Derek Keener and wife, Nicole, of Hickory; stepson, Corey Rhyne of Hickory; stepdaughter, Jessica Rhyne and fiancé, Austin Lutz of Hickory; granddaughters, Fiona Keener, Heidi Keener and Ansleigh Lutz, all of Hickory; sisters, Anna Wallace of Hickory, Joyce Long and husband, Jeff, of Hickory, and Susan Steiger and husband, Bob, of Hickory; loving niece, Shelley Hughes; and her fur baby, Gracie. The family will have a private service followed with a burial at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oakwood City, OK, 73123. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
