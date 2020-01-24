NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C./HICKORY Ernest Preston "Pat" Rhyne III, 69, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Atrium Healthcare in Morganton. Born July 6, 1950, in Iredell County he was the son of the late Ernest Preston Rhyne Jr. and Margaret Bowman Rhyne. Pat was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University and was retired as an Internal Auditor at Winthrop University. He was formerly the Bishop's Auditor for the Charlotte Diocese and former President of Rhyne Hosiery Mill. When Pat entered a room everyone felt his presence, his bigger than life personality was infectious to everybody that knew him. He was an affectionate person that always ended a conversation with "I Love You". He was an avid golfer and dedicated Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Anne Macon Coffey of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sons, Ernest "Ernie" Preston Rhyne IV and wife, Francesca, of Spottsylvania, Va., Patrick Rhyne and wife, Stephanie of Clyde; daughter, Sally Osborne and husband, Jeff, of Hickory; sister, Candy Rhyne Barnes and husband, Rick, of Knoxville, Tenn.; four grandsons, Harrison Rhyne of Clyde, Jack Osborne, Miles Osborne both of Hickory, and Preston Rhyne of Spottsylvania; and granddaughter, Gabriella Rhyne of Spottsylvania. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, with Chaplain Dennis Stamper officiating. The family will receive friends in the William E. Jack Bass Jr. Memorial Building, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA, 30047. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Ernest Preston "Pat" Rhyne III.
