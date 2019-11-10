HICKORY Helen Beatrice Marlow Rhyne, 86, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was born in Catawba County, May 29, 1933, to the late John Burton Marlow and Nora Bolick Marlow. Helen graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir Rhyne University. She was employed as a secretary at Sears and First United Methodist Church and teacher at Hildebran Elementary School. Following her marriage to William Lowrance Rhyne in 1959, the couple moved to Catawba where they raised three children. During those years, Helen was active, with her family, in the Catawba United Methodist Church teaching in Sunday school, Bible school, Christmas programs and was Chairman of Council on Ministries. She also organized and led a racially integrated Girl Scout Troop sponsored by the Women's Society for Christian Service and was presented a life membership. At midlife, facing empty-nest syndrome, she found part time work at Belk's. In 1985, the Town of Catawba Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historical Places. She had recently purchased a 1905 store building at a low-bid auction that was opened as Treasures of Catawba. Also, she and husband, Bill, were founding members in the newly formed Town of Catawba Historical Assoc., Inc. Helen realized at that time she had a God-given opportunity to work toward the preservation of the local history. She diligently invested her time, talent, and resources to this task for over 25 years. In 2003, the Dr. Q.M. Little House Museum was opened and many other homes and structures were restored by the owners. Helen accepted the Governor's Award "The Order of the Long Leaf Pine" on behalf of all who had contributed to the success of the project. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Richard B. "Dick" Marlow and James W. Marlow; her sister, Nancy Marlow Bunch; and a niece, Judith Marlow Windom. Those left to share her memory include her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, William L. "Bill" Rhyne of Kingston Residence of Hickory; sons, John Whitener Rhyne and wife, Rebeca, of Hickory, William Nelson Rhyne of Catawba; daughter, Julia Ann Rhyne Deming and husband, Doug of Buchanan, Va.; sister, Gladys Marlow Moore of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Charlene Deming and husband, Jeff, of Durham, Douglas Deming of Poland, Kaylyn Banerjee and husband, Kush, of Washington D.C., Eli Rhyne and Stephen Rhyne of Catawba; great-grandchildren, Sabine Banerjee and George Glenn Deming; stepgrandchildren, Carolina Martinez Heard, Lupe, Jacqueline and Kaylee Martinez of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Catawba United Methodist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. Stephen Shytle officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Rhyne family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Rhyne family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!