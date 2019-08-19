GREENVILLE, S.C. Christopher James Rhoton, 35, formerly of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends this evening(Monday, Aug. 19), from 4 to 6 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The Rhoton Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

Tags

Load entries