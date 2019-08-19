CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Janet Canipe Rhoney, 71, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home following a period of declining health. Janet was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Lincoln County to the late Grady Lee Canipe and Arlee Wilson Canipe. Survivors include her husband, Larry Rhoney of the home; daughter, Cathy McFalls and husband, Blaine, of Iron Station; grandchildren, Cayden McFalls and Addison McFalls; sisters, Faye Caldwell of Newton, and Marie Mahala of Maiden; and brothers-in-law, Duke Rhoney and wife, Gail, and George Rhoney and wife, Cheryl Ann. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., with the Revs. Paul Deal and Darrell Webb officiating. Inurnment in the Winkler's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Rhoney family.
