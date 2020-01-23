HICKORY Betty Rhoney, 85, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Jan, 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.
Rhoney, Betty
To send flowers to the family of Betty Rhoney, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Service begins.
Jan 25
cemetery
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
Oakwood Cemetery
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's cemetery begins.