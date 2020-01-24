HICKORY Betty Joyce Lutz Rhoney, 85, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Hickory. Born Dec. 15, 1934, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Alies Elbert Lutz and Lottie Buff Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Rhoney; and two brothers, David Wayne Lutz and John Allan Lutz. A member of West Hickory Baptist Church, Betty was a retired teacher from Hildebran Elementary School. She was also a graduate from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Rhoney Hewitt and husband, Ric, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Peggy Rhoney Loftin and husband, Gerry, of Hickory, Sarah Rhoney Keeter and husband, Randy, of Hickory; two sisters-in-law, Judy Lutz of Hickory, Kay Lutz of Saluda; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Rhoney of Hickory; grandchildren, Phillip Silver, Daniel Silver, Andrew Loftin, Seth Loftin, Elizabeth Keeter, David Keeter; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Silver, Luke Silver, Tilley Loftin and Colton Silver. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Scott Frady officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston Residence of Hickory for Betty's care during her time there. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Betty Joyce Lutz Rhoney and condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Rhoney, Betty Joyce Lutz
To send flowers to the family of Betty Rhoney, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Service begins.
Jan 25
cemetery
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
Oakwood Cemetery
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's cemetery begins.