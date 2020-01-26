MORGANTON Shirley Y. Rhodes, 91, of Morganton went to her heavenly home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Iredell County, Dec. 6, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond S. Yount and Leora Walker Yount. Shirley was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church and had worked at Broughton Hospital and Shadowline. She enjoyed her retirement. Shirley loved to cook, knit, paint, and crochet. She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Rhodes of the home; daughter, Threna Whisnant (Larry) of Morganton; son, Jory Nelson Gale; grandchildren, Kenneth B. McNeely Jr., Keetje Gale, and Nicole Gale; many great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patsy Hovis (Jack) and Jean Frank. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray P. Gale; second husband, Quinton Buff; brothers, Darrell and Carroll Yount; and sister, Zelma Gale. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Mt. Home Baptist Church. A celebration of Shirley's life will follow at 1 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.