FOREST CITY Clement "Clem" Reynolds, 93, of Forest City, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Henderson Care Center. He was the son of the late Austin Reynolds and the late Mable Reynolds. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eulie Reynolds Buff and Rachel Crow. Clem was a native of Lincoln County. He was a member of Bat Cave Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He loved his family and his Lord. His life was his family and his church. Clem also loved to do mission work. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Betty Herrin Reynolds; daughter, Marsha Bridges and husband, Jack, of Rutherfordton; son, Lonnie Reynolds and wife, Connie, of Batavia, Ill.; three grandchildren, Ryan Reynolds and wife, Michelle, Matthew Reynolds and wife, Jessica, Jackie Bridges III; and four great-grandchildren, Kelcey Bridges, Grantt Bridges, Owyn Reynolds and Talia Reynolds. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, in Gilkey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., at the church with the Revs. Jack Bridges and David MacEachern officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. A guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com. McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Reynolds, Clement "Clem"
To send flowers to the family of Clement Reynolds, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Shehan
108 Aydlotte Road
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
108 Aydlotte Road
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
Guaranteed delivery before Clement's Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Memorial Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Gilkey United Methodist Church
108 Aydlotte Road
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
108 Aydlotte Road
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
Guaranteed delivery before Clement's Memorial Service begins.