BETHLEHEM Mary Dobrenick Rengers, 95, of Bethlehem, went with our Lord, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. She was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Clymer, Pa. She was the beloved wife of the late Cornelius H. Rengers; and loving mother of Suzan L. Donahoe and husband, John J. Donahoe Jr. She was grandmother to Daniele M. Donahoe and Kelly M. Donahoe and husband, Dr. Ignacio Juncadella; and great-grandmother to Hudson, Rowan, Lucy, and Neil. Mary was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church of Hickory. She was the daughter of the late Ethel Borcane and Matthew Dobrenick; and was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen, Alex, Nick, Joseph, John, Edward, and Joseph; and sisters, Anne, Josephine, Joanne and Ethel. Mass and Christian Burial will be said at the Church of the Resurrection, at 349 Morris St. in Clymer, at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is in charge of preparation in Hickory and Harry J. Bench Funeral Home will be in charge in Clymer.
