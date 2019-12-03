HICKORY Theda Huffman Reinhardt, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Reinhardt family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.