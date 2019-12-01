HICKORY Theda Huffman Reinhardt, born Dec. 2, 1936, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Our mother Theda was a kind and humble Christian woman, mother of three children who dedicated all of her spare time to her church. She volunteered as full-time choir director and part-time organist for 25 years. She led musical pageants, summer Bible School and Easter programs for the children as well as Folk masses for the youth. Our mother also played the organ for countless weddings and funerals as a service to the Lord. One could always find her alone in the sanctuary playing the organ preparing for our upcoming event. Theda implemented the first food stamp program in Catawba County during her 35 years at Catawba County Social Services. She delivered meals on wheels and volunteered at FRMC until months before her death. Theda is survived by son, Frank Reinhardt Jr. "Skip" and fiancée, Glenda; daughters Andrea Hilton and husband, Steve, and Teresa Travis; grandchildren, Brooke Johnson and husband, John, Claire White and husband, Steve, Ross Nader and wife, Natasha, Ben Hilton, Jordan and Jack Travis; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Huffman and wife, Joanne; sister, Gayle Jonas; and sister-in-law, Madge Huffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Rena Huffman; husband, Frank Reinhardt Sr.; sister, Faye LaPorte, and husand, John; brother, Bob Huffman; and son-in-law, Kevin Travis. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastors Anne Wepner and Harry Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Remembrances of her may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa FL 33607, due to the loving care given to her granddaughter, Claire. Condolences may be made at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Reinhardt Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
Seasoned Hardwood Large load on full sized truck $125.00, 2 ton dump load $550.00. Green wood available cut to your length, split & delivered. Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801