MAIDEN Edward "Bill" Roosevelt Reinhardt of Maiden, 82, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton. He was born March 20, 1937, to the late James Willie Reinhardt and Lena Mae Setzer Reinhardt in Catawba County. Bill was employed as a Truck Driver with the DOT for many years. Mr. Reinhardt, in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Chisolm Reinhardt; seven brothers; and five sisters. Bill is survived by daughter, Christie Robinson; one stepdaughter, Tonya Chislom Johnson; two stepsons, Deon Ray Chislom and Tony Lee Robinson; brother, James Reinhardt; six grandchildren, Natasha Nicole Robinson, Charles Edward Bryant Jr., Lashekia England, Kiyosha England, Tonisha Chislom, and Roshawn Chislom; and many other cherished relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 10, at Great Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 119 Fox Rd. SE in Conover, starting at 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., in the church sanctuary with Pastor Chad Woods officiating. Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden is entrusted with the arrangements.

