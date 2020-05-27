December 12, 1929 - May 26, 2020 W.G. "Buck" Reid, 90, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 12, 1929, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Waver Garrette Reid Sr. and the late Ruth Teague Reid. He was a member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden and was a deacon. He retired from American Efird where he was a plant manager. Buck was a member of the Maiden Lion's Club for 50 plus years. In addition to his parents, his first wife, Betty Gilbert Reid; brother, Marvin Reid and sister, Thelma McCreary preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Marilyn Abernethy Reid of the home; two sons, Gary Reid and wife, Faye, of Maiden, Jerry Reid and wife, Sherri of Maiden; three stepdaughters, Stephanie Abernethy of Surfside Beach, S.C.; Regina Abernethy of Belmont, Joy Reeves and husband, Kerry, of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Regina Munday and husband, Todd, Teresa Lackey and husband, Brandon, Heather Reid, Jonathan Reid and wife, Kyley; 10 stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held, Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jason Canipe and Pastor Jeff Harris officiating. Memorials may be made to Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church, 4637 Lawing Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650; or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
