November 11, 1951 - February 8, 2020 Daniel "Danny" Ray Reid, 68, of Granite Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ray Reid and Marie Mays Reid. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Reid. Mr. Reid was employed by TSG Finishing, was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's baseball fan, and loved gardening. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy R. Reid of the home; son, Andy Reid; daughter, Danielle R. Clark and husband, Jeff; grandson, Heath Clark; and brother, David Reid, all of Granite Falls. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Don Ingle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bass-Smith Funeral Home www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
11:00AM
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601