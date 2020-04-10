November 11, 1931 - April 6, 2020 Dr. Clara Cook Reese, 88, of Hickory, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Burke County, Nov. 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edna Bowman Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Ervin Reese; a brother, Eugene Cook; and a stepbrother, Larry Bowman. She is survived by her daughter, Susan R. Albano of Newton; son, Jerry Alan Reese of Hickory; grandsons, Justin Reese and wife, Megan, of Charlotte, Patrick Reese and wife, Lena, of Santa Barbara, Calif., Phillip Reese of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and John Reese of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Riley Reese, Camden Reese, Isabella Reese and Robert Reese, all of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Jacob Reese, James Reese, and Luke Reese, all of Charlotte. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Western North Carolina Chapter at www.alz.org/northcarolina or to the UCHS Foundation Employee Assistance - Abernethy Laurels Fund at www.abernethylaurels.org. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

