HICKORY Margaret Jane Fredell Reed, 78, formerly of Hickory, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Jan. 27, 1941, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Claude Fredell and Nettie Sigmon Fredell. Margaret was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hickory, and retired from the furniture industry, where she had worked as a sewer. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ray Reed; and two brothers, David Thomas "Tom" Fredell and Robert Claude Fredell Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Tina R. Frye and husband, Jimmy "Jay", of Conover; son, Kenneth Ray Reed and wife, Lauralyn, of Newton; and sisters, Pat Smith of Hickory, and Margie Austin of Vale. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.,Sunday, Aug. 4, at Augustana Lutheran Church with the Rev. Gavin Mize officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Augustana Lutheran Church, 1523 16th St. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Reed family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Reed family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hickory.
