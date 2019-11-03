MORGANTON Phillip S. Rector, 58, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born April 30, 1961, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late Clifton Lee Rector and Clara Phillips Rector. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Mr. Rector is survived by his wife, Susan Wilson Rector; children, Alex Rector (Meghan) and Amanda Rector; and siblings, Janice Briggs (Bob) and Ronnie Rector; nephew, Quinn Briggs; The Wilson family; loving pets, Felix, Mo, Nutmeg, and Heidi; and his work family, RPM Wood Finishes Group. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at Calvary Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 119 N. King St. Morganton, NC. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.