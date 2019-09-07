CLAREMONT Johnny "Tut" Clinton Rector, 81, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Tut's life will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. A reception will follow the service. The Rector family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.