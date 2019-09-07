CLAREMONT Johnny "Tut" Clinton Rector, 81, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Tut's life will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. A reception will follow the service. The Rector family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
