CLAREMONT Johnny "Tut" Clinton Rector, 81, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory. He was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Catawba County to the late George and Tessie Sigmon Rector. Tut was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Hickory, and a charter member of the Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association, where he was awarded the Cattlemen of the Year award in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Rector and Carl Rector. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Jannette Hedrick Rector of the home; sons, Jesse Rector and wife, Mindy, of Hickory, Jeff Rector and wife, Michelle, of Conover; brother, Jim Rector and wife, Louise, of Conover; sister, Shirley Capps and husband, Jack, of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Virginia Rector of Kentucky, Sue Betty Rector of Conover; grandchildren, Melissa Rector, Alex Rector and wife, Emily, Brandon Rector and fiancée, Katie Martin, Cole Rector; and great-grandchildren, Khole Dupois and Jack Rector. A memorial service to celebrate Tut's life will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Hickory. The Rev. Mike Stone will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. A reception will follow the service. Those serving as pallbearers will be Alex Rector, Brandon Rector, Cole Rector, Jack Rector, Jason Crooks, Brad Moser, Mark Johnson and Melvin Isenhour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association, CVCA Scholarship Fund, 3343 Yount Rd., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Rector family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Rector family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
