Donald "Don" Grant Rector, 78, of Hickory, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 9, 1941, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Grant and Perline Mingus Rector. Don was a retired salesman and an avid golfer. He is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Rector of Winston Salem, Dana Rector of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; mother of his children, Nancy Rector of Hickory; sister, Linda Rector of Hickory; and brother, Brian Rector of Hickory. There will be no services held at this time. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
