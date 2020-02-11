July 24, 1956 - February 8, 2020 Cinthia Marie Hill Rector, 63, of Vale, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Carolina Caring, surrounded by her family. Born July 24, 1956, in Catawba Co., she was the daughter of the late Samuel "Bo" and Ellen Horton Hill. Cinthia was a loving person and enjoyed cooking, the outdoors and being surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 23 years, Grady Herman Rector II; and one younger sister, Glenda Hill Johnson. Survivors include her sister, Linda Autrey; two daughters, Marya and Tonia Hudson; a stepson, Grady "Tray" Herman Rector III and wife, Jessye; a stepdaughter, Cora Ellis Greenwood; five grandchildren, Chris, Steven, Brandi, McKinley, Norah; four great-grandchildren, Allison, Laci, Timothy, Michael; a special cousin, Rita Sain; and numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m., with Tim Fox conducting the service. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Rector Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
