NEWTON John Eric Rautio, 60, of Newton died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Sovereign Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church in Hickory. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. The Rautio family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

