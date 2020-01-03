NEWTON John Eric Rautio, 60, of Newton died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Sovereign Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church in Hickory. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. The Rautio family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience