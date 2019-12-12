CONOVER Ronald Jack Ramsey, 75, of Conover, passed away after a period of declining health, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence. Born June 6, 1944, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Bruce Bost Burrus, Jr. and Ada Elizabeth Ramsey Killian. Ronald was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover, and was the former owner and operator of Ronald's Superette in Conover. He was a beekeeper and member of the N.C. Beekeepers Association. Ronald was a former member of the Foothills Antique Power Association and was an avid Newton-Conover Red Devil fan and UNC Tar Heels fan. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter, Jackie Lynn Ramsey; son, Gregory Scott Ramsey; and brother, Tony Earl Killian. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Rebecca "Becky" Whitener Ramsey of the home; sons, Kevin Ramsey and wife, Kim, of Conover, and Brian Ramsey of Claremont; granddaughters, Katherine Leeann Ramsey and Karaline Rebecca Ramsey; sisters, Patsy Jane Stevens of New Jersey, Billie Jean Joseph of Ohio, Mavis Lynn Hood of Hickory, and Alfreda Bowman of Newton; brothers, Michael Burris of Newton, Tommy Burrus of Sawmills, and Allan Eckard of Conover. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Scott Johnson and the Rev. Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Ramsey family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The family would like to thank Ronald's special caregiver, Leatha Barber, and Carolina Caring staff members Crystal, Shoua, Kathy, Tonya, Katie, and Gloria for their loving care of Ronald over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The Ramsey family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
