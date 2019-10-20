HICKORY Janice Denise Ramseur, 54, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m., at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., at the Chapel. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Ramseur family, 828-323-1980.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
