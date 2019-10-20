HICKORY Janice Denise Ramseur, 54, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m., at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., at the Chapel. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Ramseur family, 828-323-1980.